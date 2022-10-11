Toshiba gives first refusal right to JIP-led group - Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T has given the right of first refusal to a group of investors led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday, giving the domestic consortium the upper hand in potential buyout talks.

Toshiba last month said it had received multiple in-depth written indications of interest from potential partners in a second bidding round for strategic alternatives.

Talks with the JIP consortium are expected to focus on the buyout price and financing for the acquisition, the Nikkei said.

JIP has asked multiple Japanese companies, including Chubu Electric Power Co 9502.T, to join the consortium.

A Toshiba spokesperson said the company could not comment on candidates as it may undermine fair process.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki. Editing by Jane Merriman)

