Toshiba expects drop of 15.7% in annual profit, limited coronavirus impact

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T expects annual operating profit to drop 15.7%, it said on Friday, as a recent portfolio overhaul helps the industrial conglomerate limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

It forecast profit of 110 billion yen ($1 billion) for the year through March 2021, down from 130.46 billion yen a year earlier.

The outlook compared with the 136.71 billion yen average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1=109.2000 yen)

