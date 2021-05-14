US Markets

Toshiba expects 63% annual profit rise amid calls for strategic review

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Toshiba Corp forecast on Friday a hefty 63% rise in annual operating profit after pandemic-induced pain in the last year and as restructuring measures bear fruit.

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp 6502.T forecast on Friday a hefty 63% rise in annual operating profit after pandemic-induced pain in the last year and as restructuring measures bear fruit.

The conglomerate, under much scrutiny amid calls for a strategic review after it dismissed a $20 billion buyout bid, said it is projecting 170 billion yen ($1.6 billion) in operating profit for the year to end-March.

That compares with a consensus estimate of 179 billion yen drawn from 13 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

For the year just ended, Toshiba posted an 20% slide in operating profit to 104.4 billion yen.

($1 = 109.5200 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular