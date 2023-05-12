News & Insights

Toshiba expects 0.5% drop in annual profit ahead of JIP buyout

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

May 12, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Friday it expected operating profit to drop 0.5% this financial year, ahead of a planned $15-billion buyout by a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP).

Toshiba forecasts operating profit of 110 billion yen ($814.51 million) for the year through March 2024, almost flat with 110.5 billion yen a year prior.

The outlook compared with an average estimate of 166.03 billion yen by seven analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

($1=135.0500 yen)

