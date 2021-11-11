Toshiba execs behaved unethically in pressuring overseas shareholders, report finds

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Toshiba Corp executives including its former CEO behaved unethically, albeit not illegally, with respect to allegations that management sought to pressure overseas shareholders, a company-commissioned report has found.

Recasts

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T executives including its former CEO behaved unethically, albeit not illegally, with respect to allegations that management sought to pressure overseas shareholders, a company-commissioned report has found.

A separate shareholder-commissioned report concluded in June that Toshiba had colluded with Japan's trade ministry to block overseas investors from gaining influence at last year's shareholders meeting.

Toshiba then set up an independent corporate governance committee to analyse the root causes of the issue.

Its report, published on Friday, found that Toshiba was overly dependent on the trade ministry, adding that problems were also caused by its "excessive cautiousness towards foreign investment funds" and "its lack of willingness to develop a sound relationship with them."

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters