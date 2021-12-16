Toshiba draws up plan to prevent pressure tactics

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Toshiba 6502.T said on Thursday it had drawn up a plan to prevent pressure tactics after an investigation concluded that the government had colluded with Japan's trade ministry to block investors from gaining influence at a shareholders' meeting.

The plan includes a pledge for Toshiba to rectify its over-reliance on administrative authorities, and build a relationship of trust with shareholders, as well as record any contact between its executives and senior government officials.

