Toshiba director Watahiki tenders resignation after shareholder vote -TV Tokyo

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Toshiba Corp external director Mariko Watahiki tendered her resignation after a shareholder vote on Tuesday endorsing all proposed directors including two whose candidacy she had opposed, TV Tokyo reported.

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T external director Mariko Watahiki tendered her resignation after a shareholder vote on Tuesday endorsing all proposed directors including two whose candidacy she had opposed, TV Tokyo reported.

Watahiki, a former high court judge, had objected to appointing the candidates put forward by Elliott Management and Farallon Capital Management, saying the pair's presence on the board would skew it toward activist investors.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters