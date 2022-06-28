Toshiba director Watahiki tenders resignation after shareholder vote -TV Tokyo

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T external director Mariko Watahiki tendered her resignation after a shareholder vote on Tuesday endorsing all proposed directors including two whose candidacy she had opposed, TV Tokyo reported.

Watahiki, a former high court judge, had objected to appointing the candidates put forward by Elliott Management and Farallon Capital Management, saying the pair's presence on the board would skew it toward activist investors.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.