Toshiba Corporation - ADR (TOSYY) Price Target Increased by 6.42% to 16.49

The average one-year price target for Toshiba Corporation - ADR (OTC:TOSYY) has been revised to 16.49 / share. This is an increase of 6.42% from the prior estimate of 15.50 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.30 to a high of 17.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.89% from the latest reported closing price of 16.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toshiba Corporation - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOSYY is 0.05%, an increase of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.98% to 1,150K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 569K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOSYY by 5.63% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 427K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing an increase of 13.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOSYY by 3.44% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 59K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOSYY by 7.16% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 57K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 10.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOSYY by 9.26% over the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

