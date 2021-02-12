Markets

Toshiba Corp. Reports Net Profit In 9-month; Net Sales Down 15%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) reported net income to shareholders of 43.6 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 compared to a loss of 145.6 billion yen, previous year. Profit per share was 96.15 yen compared to a loss of 294.60 yen.

For the nine month period, net sales were 2.10 trillion yen compared to 2.46 trillion yen, last year.

For fiscal 2020, the company now expects: net sales of 3.07 trillion yen; and net income of 70 billion yen.

