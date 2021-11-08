Toshiba considering split into three companies to resolve conglomerate discount

Toshiba Corp is considering splitting itself into three companies focusing on infrastructure, devices and semiconductors as a way to resolve its conglomerate discount, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Toshiba is in the process of formulating its next mid-term plan to enhance corporate value, and the split is one potential strategic option, the company said in a statement.

