Toshiba considering split into three companies to resolve conglomerate discount

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T is considering splitting itself into three companies focusing on infrastructure, devices and semiconductors as a way to resolve its conglomerate discount, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Toshiba is in the process of formulating its next mid-term plan to enhance corporate value, and the split is one potential strategic option, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.