Toshiba chairman issues cautious statement on CVC's take-private offer

Contributor
Ritsuko Ando Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - The chairman of Toshiba Corp's 6502.T board on Friday issued a cautious statement on CVC Capital Partners' recent offer to take the company private, saying it was unsolicited and that any deal would be contingent on various antitrust approvals and financing.

