Toshiba chairman issues cautious statement on CVC's take-private offer

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - The chairman of Toshiba Corp's 6502.T board on Friday issued a cautious statement on CVC Capital Partners' recent offer to take the company private, saying it was unsolicited and that any deal would be contingent on various antitrust approvals and financing.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

