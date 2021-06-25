Toshiba chair ouster risks strategic hold-up

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Revenge can be sweet, but it is not always a profitable emotion. Toshiba shareholders have voted out board chair Osamu Nagayama in one of corporate Japan’s biggest ever upsets. As the $20 billion conglomerate embarks on a strategic review, abruptly dethroning a leader who had just shown he could take tighter control of a wayward band may prove short-sighted.

The ousting of Nagayama and one other director shows the depth of investor anger following the publication of a damning report just two weeks ago detailing collusion last year between Toshiba executives and Japan’s powerful Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to derail foreign shareholders’ proposals. Nagayama, who joined the board after that campaign, is carrying the can for the company’s resistance to the independent probe.

The vote is a landmark for Japanese governance and activist power and, yet, Nagayama deserved more time to put things in order before he left. At the very least, the 74-year-old’s standing as one of corporate Japan’s most successful board leaders gave scandal-wracked Toshiba some gravitas.

Nagayama’s swift action since the report’s publication - he quelled a board revolt and dumped the two directors most heavily implicated - was promising. There are profits to think of too: his six years helming the Sony board to 2019 produced a total annualised return of 21% - compared to the 3% delivered to Toshiba’s shareholders since 2015.

The irony of Nagayama’s ejection is that the strategic review committee he planned – part a listening tour of angry shareholders, part a forensic look at Toshiba’s structure - takes on more importance as the key to proving the company can get past its scandals and conflict. The shrunken board, reduced to nine from an initially planned 13 and with four brand new members, must get that moving if it is to meet its original October deadline for producing proposals.

One positive from all this would be if the four new directors the board must also propose represented a real break with Toshiba’s past. But that is far from assured. A phased series of director resignations, including that eventually of Nagayama, would have at least given an impression of stability, something Toshiba is still some way from finding.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Toshiba shareholders on June 25 voted out board chair, Osamu Nagayama, in a clear show of their anger and distrust two weeks after the Japanese conglomerate was shown in an independent report to have colluded with the government in blocking foreign investors’ interests last year.

- Pressure for Nagayama’s removal had been growing since the June 10 publication of the damning 140-page report detailing the close links between Toshiba executives and government officials and their work together to block some shareholder proposals at last year’s annual general meeting.

- One other board member, Nobuyuki Kobayashi, was also voted out at the June 25 shareholders’ meeting.

