Toshiba CEO resigns amid growing opposition to restructuring plans

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Satoshi Ttsunakawa will resign, as the Japanese conglomerate faces increasing opposition to its controversial restructuring plans.

Senior executive Taro Shimada, a former executive of Germany's Siemens AG SIEGn.DE, will become the new head of the company. The appointments are effective Tuesday.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

