Toshiba CEO resigns amid growing opposition to restructuring plans

Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Satoshi Ttsunakawa will resign, as the Japanese conglomerate faces increasing opposition to its controversial restructuring plans.

Senior executive Taro Shimada, a former executive of Germany's Siemens AG SIEGn.DE, will become the new head of the company. The appointments are effective Tuesday.

