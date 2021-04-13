Toshiba board to consider proposal to oust CEO Kurumatani - TV Tokyo

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T board will meet on Wednesday to consider whether to ask for the resignation of CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani, local broadcaster TV Tokyo reported amid controversy over a recent $20 billion buyout bid from CVC Capital partners.

TV Tokyo did not say where it obtained the information. Officials at Toshiba were not immediately available for comment.

An end to Kurumatani's three-year stint would come just after CVC proposed taking the Japanese industrial conglomerate private in a move that could shield management from pressure from activist shareholders.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Ed Osmond)

