Toshiba board to consider proposal to oust CEO Kurumatani - TV Tokyo

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Toshiba Corp board will meet on Wednesday to consider whether to ask for the resignation of CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani, local broadcaster TV Tokyo reported amid controversy over a recent $20 billion buyout bid from CVC Capital partners.

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T board will meet on Wednesday to consider whether to ask for the resignation of CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani, local broadcaster TV Tokyo reported amid controversy over a recent $20 billion buyout bid from CVC Capital partners.

TV Tokyo did not say where it obtained the information. Officials at Toshiba were not immediately available for comment.

An end to Kurumatani's three-year stint would come just after CVC proposed taking the Japanese industrial conglomerate private in a move that could shield management from pressure from activist shareholders.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Ed Osmond)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters