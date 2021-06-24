US Markets

Toshiba board chairman fails to win reappointment in pivotal shareholder vote

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Toshiba Corp shareholders on Friday voted out Osamu Nagayama as board chairman, a forceful rebuke of the company after it was found to have colluded with the government in suppressing foreign investor interests.

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T shareholders on Friday voted out Osamu

Nagayama as board chairman, a forceful rebuke of the company after it was found to have colluded with the government in suppressing foreign investor interests.

Nagayama had been under immense pressure to resign after an independent investigation this month accused Toshiba of working with Japan's trade ministry to block overseas shareholders from gaining influence on the board.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular