Toshiba board agrees to accept JIP's $15.3 bln buyout proposal -Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

March 23, 2023 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - The board of Japan's Toshiba Corp 6502.T on Thursday agreed to accept a 2 trillion yen ($15.3 billion) buyout proposal from a consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the Nikkei business daily reported.

The JIP consortium last month submitted a binding buyout proposal backed by $10.6 billion in loan commitments from major banks. The final buyout proposal would include an equity portion of about 1 trillion yen.

($1 = 130.7500 yen)

