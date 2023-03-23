Toshiba board agrees to accept JIP's $15.3 bln buyout proposal -Nikkei

Adds background

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - The board of Japan's Toshiba Corp 6502.T on Thursday agreed to accept a 2 trillion yen ($15.3 billion) buyout proposal from a consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the Nikkei business daily reported.

The JIP consortium last month submitted a binding buyout proposal backed by $10.6 billion in loan commitments from major banks. The final buyout proposal would include an equity portion of about 1 trillion yen.

($1 = 130.7500 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan)

