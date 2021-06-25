US Markets

Toshiba appoints CEO Tsunakawa as board chairman -Nikkei

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's 6502.T board appointed CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa as board chairman on Friday, the Nikkei newspaper reported, after shareholders ousted Chairman Osamu Nagayama in a rebuke of the Japanese conglomerate's leadership.

Nagayama had faced intense pressure to resign after an independent investigation this month accused Toshiba of colluding with Japan's trade ministry to pressure foreign shareholders to back management board nominations.

