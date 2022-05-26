Toshiba Announces Candidates For Election To Board

(RTTNews) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) announced that its Nomination Committee has nominated candidates for election to the Board. The nominees include Akihiro Watanabe, Eijiro Imai, and Nabeel Bhanji. Toshiba also announced the nominations of candidates for Executive Officers. The company noted that eleven people have been nominated as outside directors. The Board believes the appointments will help strengthen the company's alignment with its shareholders, enhance corporate governance, and ensure that the examination of strategic alternatives is conducted transparently and optimally.

Naoya Sakurai will retire from the position of Representative Executive Officer and Corporate Executive Vice President, effective June 28, 2022.

