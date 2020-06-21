US Markets

Toshiba: Plan to monetise Kioxio stake, return majority proceeds to shareholders

Contributors
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Toru Hanai / Reuters

Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Monday it planned to monetise its 40.2% stake in former flash memory chips unit Kioxia Holdings, stating its intentions of a potential stake sale for the first time.

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Monday it planned to monetise its 40.2% stake in former flash memory chips unit Kioxia Holdings, stating its intentions of a potential stake sale for the first time.

In a statement, Toshiba also said it planned to return a majority of the net proceeds to shareholders, a step that some activist fund investors have been demanding.

Toshiba plans to gradually unwind the Kioxia stake after the world's second-largest flash memory chip firm lists its shares in an IPO later this year, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Shares in Toshiba jumped more than 6% in early trade on Monday.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular