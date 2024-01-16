Toshi, Coinbase's Meme Cat, Sparks Billion-Dollar Price Targets: 'Just Buy It And Forget It,' Exclaims Trader

Toshi (CRYPTO: TOSHI), the memecoin named after Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) co-founder Brian Armstrong's cat and the pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has sparked a surge of interest within the crypto community.

Tweets from prominent figures highlight Toshi's potential as a "Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK) re-run" play, a dormant memecoin primed for a sudden resurgence.

Adding fuel to the fire is Toshi's deep integration with the Base blockchain, a Coinbase-backed blockchain aiming to revolutionize the Web3 landscape.

Toshi's official X account proclaimed its role as the "Face of Base," touting its alignment with Base's core values of innovation, creativity, and freedom.

This symbiotic relationship could benefit Toshi from Base's growth and vice versa.

Beyond Memes: Utility And DeFi: While Toshi's cutesy cat mascot might evoke memecoin stereotypes, the project's aspirations extend beyond mere virality.

The development of Toshi Tools, a suite of utilities aimed at enhancing Base's security and accessibility, revealed Toshi's ambitions to become a valuable DeFi protocol within the Base ecosystem.

This shift towards utility resembles the trajectory of successful memecoins such as Floki (CRYPTO: FLOKI) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), further bolstering Toshi's potential.

Social Media Traders Burst With Optimism: Anonymous cryptocurrency trader trading_axe has high hopes for both Coinbase and TOSHI.

He predicted "Coinbase stock will break ATH," (editor's note: all-time high) and people "will look for betas, such as they did with SOL giga-sending [and therefore resorting to the BONK play]."

This would lead them to TOSHI, a "f--ing CAT COIN," exclaimed the trader.

His advice was simple: "Just buy it and forget it, it's that simple. DON'T SELL."

Crypto_Colombus, a self-proclaimed "Crypto OG," was less explicit in his tone but agreed with the message: "Few realize that @coinbase has yet to push their blockchain, & when they do, $TOSHI will run..."

The Future Of Toshi: Whether Toshi can fulfill these high hopes remains to be seen.

However, the combination of its memecoin appeal, Base's backing and its evolving utility features make it a project worth watching.

Toshi may or may not become the next Bonk, but its journey highlights the ever-evolving nature of the crypto landscape, where meme culture and DeFi can unexpectedly intersect.

