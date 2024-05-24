Tosei Forges Alliance with Nagoya Railroad, Shifts Shares

Tosei (TOETF) has released an update.

Tosei Corporation has announced a strategic capital and business alliance with Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd., which includes a transfer of 7,500,100 shares from its major shareholder to Nagoya Railroad. This move is set to reshape Tosei’s shareholder structure and is aimed at enhancing corporate value by leveraging the synergy between Tosei’s diverse real estate-related businesses and financial integration. The alliance aligns with Tosei’s vision for 2032, focusing on expanding its real estate solutions, portfolio management, and global reach.

