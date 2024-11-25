Tosei Corporation Boosts Earnings and Dividend Forecasts

Tosei (JP:8923) has released an update.

Tosei Corporation has revised its full-year earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2024, citing better-than-expected performance in its Revitalization and Hotel Businesses. The company increased its revenue and profit targets slightly, with a year-end dividend forecast raised to ¥79 per share. These adjustments reflect Tosei’s commitment to delivering stable dividends and enhancing corporate value.

