Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Reports Record Passenger Growth

December 03, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. (IT:TYA) has released an update.

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. achieved record passenger numbers in November 2024, with a 15.2% increase over the previous year, driven by growth in both domestic and international flights. Florence’s Amerigo Vespucci Airport and Pisa’s Galileo Galilei Airport saw significant passenger increases, with Florence reaching 3.3 million passengers and Pisa 5.2 million by the end of November. This growth highlights the Tuscan Airport System’s pivotal role in regional economic development.

