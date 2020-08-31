TOSBF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Toshiba CP (Symbol: TOSBF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.96, changing hands as low as $28.50 per share. Toshiba CP shares are currently trading off about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOSBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOSBF's low point in its 52 week range is $18.03 per share, with $36.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.50.

