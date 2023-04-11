Tortoise Power and Infrastructure Fund (TPZ) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Tortoise Power and Infrastructure Fund said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.26 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.38%, the lowest has been 6.33%, and the highest has been 22.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tortoise Power and Infrastructure Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPZ is 0.40%, an increase of 108.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 3,030K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Montag A & Associates holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 74K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPZ by 86.62% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors holds 73K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust holds 42K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 11.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPZ by 11.44% over the last quarter.

McGowan Group Asset Management holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPZ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities.

