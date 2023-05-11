Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.26 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.43%, the lowest has been 6.33%, and the highest has been 22.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPZ is 0.35%, an increase of 96.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.91% to 2,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Relative Value Partners Group holds 922K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares, representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPZ by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 271K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing a decrease of 12.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPZ by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 259K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 195K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 86.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPZ by 612.27% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 166K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing a decrease of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPZ by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities.

