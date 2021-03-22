Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (TPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (TPZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that TPZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.93, the dividend yield is 5.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPZ was $11.93, representing a -4.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.46 and a 125.95% increase over the 52 week low of $5.28.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPZ Dividend History page.

