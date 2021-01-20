Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (TPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (TPZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that TPZ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPZ was $11.99, representing a -31.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.53 and a 218.04% increase over the 52 week low of $3.77.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

