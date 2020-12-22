Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (TPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2020

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (TPZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that TPZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.86, the dividend yield is 5.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPZ was $10.86, representing a -38.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.53 and a 188.06% increase over the 52 week low of $3.77.

