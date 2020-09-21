Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (TPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (TPZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that TPZ the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.97, the dividend yield is 6.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPZ was $8.97, representing a -51.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.36 and a 137.93% increase over the 52 week low of $3.77.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPZ Dividend History page.

