Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP) Declares $0.59 Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.07%, the lowest has been 2.53%, and the highest has been 54.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.94 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.69%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTP is 0.11%, a decrease of 21.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 902K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 172K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTP by 22.76% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 157K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 146K shares.

Aristides Capital holds 76K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 11.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTP by 35.28% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 63K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 11.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTP by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities.

