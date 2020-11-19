Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TTP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TTP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.6, the dividend yield is 4.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTP was $14.6, representing a -73.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.48 and a 82.5% increase over the 52 week low of $8.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TTP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.