Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TTP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TTP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.86, the dividend yield is 2.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTP was $22.86, representing a -0.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $23 and a 105.58% increase over the 52 week low of $11.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TTP Dividend History page.

