Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TTP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TTP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTP was $19.57, representing a -60.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.16 and a 144.63% increase over the 52 week low of $8.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TTP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.