Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TTP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -43.86% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.66, the dividend yield is 4.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTP was $14.66, representing a -73.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.28 and a 83.25% increase over the 52 week low of $8.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TTP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

