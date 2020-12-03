Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tortoise MLP Fund (Symbol: NTG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.19, changing hands as high as $21.51 per share. Tortoise MLP Fund shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTG's low point in its 52 week range is $5 per share, with $116.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.23.

