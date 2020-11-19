Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -26.71% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.29, the dividend yield is 6.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTG was $18.29, representing a -84.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $116.80 and a 265.8% increase over the 52 week low of $5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

