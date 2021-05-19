Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.17, the dividend yield is 4.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTG was $29.17, representing a -1.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.65 and a 112.64% increase over the 52 week low of $13.72.

