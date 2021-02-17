Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.45% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTG was $25.31, representing a -74.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.60 and a 406.2% increase over the 52 week low of $5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

