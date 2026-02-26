Tortoise Investment Management Buys $3 Million of BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust

Key Points

Tortoise Investment Management purchased 138,536 shares of Blackrock Municipal Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by about $3.6 million, reflecting both additional shares and price movement.

The value of the additional shares was approximately $3.1 million based on BTT's average trading price during the quarter.

Tortoise held 1,361,137 shares at the end of the fourth quarter.

The value of the position stood at $31 million, or about 2.7% of reported fund assets in the 13F.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC disclosed a buy of 138,536 shares of BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) in its Feb. 5, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated Feb. 5, 2026, Tortoise Investment Management, LLC increased its holdings of BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 138,536 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $3.1 million, calculated using the average trading price for the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value rose by roughly $3.6 million.

What else to know

The additional shares increased the BTT stake to 2.7% of Tortoise’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: IVV: $100.6 million (8.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: STIP: $58.0 million (5.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: AVUS: $40.1 million (3.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: BTT: $31.0 million (2.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SGOV: $28.6 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of Feb. 5, 2026, shares of BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were priced at $22.82, up 9.4% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500 by 4.2 percentage points.

E overview

Metric Value Net assets $1.6 billion Total 1-year return (as of February 5, 2026) 9.4% Dividend Yield 2.44% Price (as of market close February 5, 2026) $22.82

ETF snapshot

Offers a closed-end mutual fund focused on investment-grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax.

Generates revenue primarily through interest income and capital appreciation from a diversified municipal bond portfolio.

Serves institutional and individual investors seeking tax-advantaged fixed income exposure, with a target term structure maturing in 2030.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a specialized closed-end fund managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, that invests in investment-grade municipal bonds to provide federally tax-exempt income. The trust employs a defined maturity strategy, appealing to investors seeking predictable return of capital and risk mitigation through municipal credit quality. Its scale and affiliation with BlackRock support disciplined portfolio management and competitive execution in the municipal bond market.

What this transaction means for investors

Institutional investors were making adjustments in the fourth quarter after a strong year of stock returns and two Federal Reserve rate cuts. Tortoise Investment Management reduced positions in some stock and bond funds while adding to others, including BTT.

BTT focuses on investing in bonds issued by local cities and states, which distribute tax-free interest income. With rates expected to fall further, especially if the Federal Reserve resumes rate cutting this year, bond prices will also rise. This is why many investors were buying bonds in the quarter. It’s also a way to lock in higher yields now before lower rates pull bond prices up and pressure yields.

Overall, this appears to be a typical rebalancing in response to shifting return expectations in the bond and broader equity markets.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends iShares Trust - iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

