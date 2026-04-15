Tortoise Global Water Fund (TBLU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Tortoise Global Water Fund ETF (Symbol: TBLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.17, changing hands as low as $52.51 per share. Tortoise Global Water Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TBLU's low point in its 52 week range is $46.25 per share, with $56.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.57.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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