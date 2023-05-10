Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Declares $0.71 Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.71 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $28.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.03%, the lowest has been 4.41%, and the highest has been 69.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 9.13 (n=188).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYG is 0.70%, an increase of 171.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 4,284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 745K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYG by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 352K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYG by 36.31% over the last quarter.

Medina Singh Partners holds 207K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing a decrease of 15.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYG by 32.49% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 195K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing a decrease of 42.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYG by 30.45% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 163K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYG by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities.

