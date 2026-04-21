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TYG

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (TYG)

April 21, 2026 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/23/26, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: TYG) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.475, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of TYG's recent stock price of $48.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when TYG shares open for trading on 4/23/26.

TYG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TYG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TYG's low point in its 52 week range is $37.92 per share, with $51.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.57.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to TYG — find out what they are ».

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 ARUN Insider Buying
 Mega Mergers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> ARUN Insider Buying-> Mega Mergers-> More articles by this source->

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