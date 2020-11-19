Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TYG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -54.2% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.53, the dividend yield is 6.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TYG was $18.53, representing a -76.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.32 and a 302.83% increase over the 52 week low of $4.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TYG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.