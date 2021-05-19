Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TYG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.43, the dividend yield is 4.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TYG was $27.43, representing a -1.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.79 and a 97.2% increase over the 52 week low of $13.91.

