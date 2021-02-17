Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.315 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TYG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TYG was $23.92, representing a -64.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.44 and a 420% increase over the 52 week low of $4.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TYG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.