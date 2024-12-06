News & Insights

Torrid resumed with a Buy at BofA

December 06, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

BofA resumed coverage of Torrid (CURV) with a Buy rating and $5 price target The firm views Torrid as “an industry disruptor in the plus-size apparel space with a niche on fit and a compelling turnaround opportunity,” the analyst tells investors. The firm, which thinks Torrid has made meaningful improvements under new leadership, sees the company as well-positioned in a “large, growing and underserved” market.

