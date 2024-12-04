Torrid price target lowered to $5 from $8 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory lowered the firm’s price target on Torrid (CURV) to $5 from $8 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. After a solid first half of the year, there was a noticeable deceleration in trends in Q3, the analyst tells investors. The firm continues to see an opportunity for the company amongst specialty apparel retailers as the market-leader for the large, growing, underserved U.S. women’s plus-size apparel space.
- Torrid falls -29.9%
- Torrid Holdings Reports Improved Margins Amid Sales Decline
- Closing Bell Movers: Salesforce gains 3%, Okta up 14% after earnings
- Torrid cuts FY24 revenue view to $1.083B-$1.098B from $1.135B-$1.145B
- Torrid reports Q3 EPS (1c), consensus 3c
