Torrid price target lowered to $5 from $8 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory lowered the firm’s price target on Torrid (CURV) to $5 from $8 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. After a solid first half of the year, there was a noticeable deceleration in trends in Q3, the analyst tells investors. The firm continues to see an opportunity for the company amongst specialty apparel retailers as the market-leader for the large, growing, underserved U.S. women’s plus-size apparel space.

