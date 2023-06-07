News & Insights

Torrid Holdings Q1 Profit, Sales Decline; Shares Slip

June 07, 2023

(RTTNews) - Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Wednesday reported that its profit and revenues for the first quarter declined.

Wednesday, the stock was trading at $2.03 in the after hours, down 17% or $0.44 a share, on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company reported a net income of $11.8 million or $0.11 per share for the quarter, lower than last year's profit of $24.1 million or $0.23 per share. The earnings estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters was $0.12 per share.

Revenue decreased to $293.9 million from the $333.2 million the previous year. It missed the consensus estimate of $309 million.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenues in the range of $280 million to $295 million, below the consensus of $333.13 million.

For the full year, the revenue is expected to be between $1.09 billion and $1.14 billion, compared to the consensus of $1.31 billion.

