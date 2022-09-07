Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Torrid Holdings' (NYSE:CURV) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Torrid Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$60m ÷ (US$567m - US$295m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

So, Torrid Holdings has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:CURV Return on Capital Employed September 7th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Torrid Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Torrid Holdings.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Torrid Holdings Tell Us?

In terms of Torrid Holdings' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 22% for the last four years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 35% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last four years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 52% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than22% because total capital employed would be higher.The 22% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 52% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. Additionally, this high level of current liabilities isn't ideal because it means the company's suppliers (or short-term creditors) are effectively funding a large portion of the business.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Torrid Holdings has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. What's surprising though is that the stock has collapsed 74% over the last year, so there might be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. So in light of that'd we think it's worthwhile looking further into this stock to see if there's any areas for concern.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Torrid Holdings (of which 2 are potentially serious!) that you should know about.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.